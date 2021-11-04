Michael Bublé Jokes About His Wife Divorcing Him: 'I'm Lucky She Hasn't'

After 10 years of marriage, some personal trials and even a few scandals, Michael Bublé's relationship with wife Luisana Lopilato is intact and the singer has a theory as to why it's still thriving.

Speaking with Us Weekly in promotion for Bubly's limited-edition Merry Berry Bublé flavor, the Canadian singer admitted that he just "married someone so much better than [him]." "And you know how guys sometimes they say that and they say, like, 'She's the better half,' and they say it so they can look humble or like they’re being a politically correct guy. No, my wife is smarter than me and she is my stylist," the singer explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "She is my barometer to know what’s good [or] what’s bad. … I would say, what we’ve been through, she’s been the heart of our family, the anchor, and she’s my best friend. And I’m just lucky she hasn’t divorced me. So I just keep hanging on."

The two met on the shoot for Bublé's 2009 music video for "Haven't Met You Yet." They tied the knot in March 2011, before welcoming their sons, Noah, and, Elias, in 2013. In 2018, they welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Vida.