This Is The Most Popular TV Sitcom Texans Watch
By Ginny Reese
November 4, 2021
Americans spend tons of time watching their favorite fictional television series. These range all the way from classic family favorites like Full House and That '70s Show to newer shows like Black-Ish and Modern Family.
CenturyLink compiled a list of each state's most popular sitcom. To compile the list, the website used data from ScreenRant, Moms.com, Yard Barker, and Google Trends.
According to the study, the most-searched sitcom in Texas is The Simpsons.
The Simpsons was the most popular sitcom across the entire nation, with 15 states searching for it the most. That 70's Show took second place with11 states searching for it, followed by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air taking the third place spot with seven states searching for it.
According to the list, here's each state's most-searched sitcoms:
- Alabama- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Alaska- Malcolm in the Middle
- Arizona- That 70's Show
- Arkansas- That 70's Show
- California- The Simpsons
- Colorado- The Simpsons
- Connecticut- The Simpsons
- Delaware- Black-Ish
- Florida- The Simpsons
- Georgia- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Hawaii- Kim's Convenience
- Idaho- Malcolm in the Middle
- Illinois- The Simpsons
- Indiana- That 70's Show
- Iowa- The Goldbergs
- Kansas- That 70's Show
- Kentucky- That 70's Show
- Louisiana- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Maine- That 70's Show
- Maryland- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Massachusetts- Schitt's Creek
- Michigan- The Simpsons
- Minnesota- Schitt's Creek
- Mississippi- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Missouri- The Simpsons
- Montana- Schitt's Creek
- Nebraska- The Goldbergs
- Nevada- The Simpsons
- New Hampshire- Schitt's Creek
- New Jersey- The Simpsons
- New Mexico- Bob's Burgers
- New York- The Simpsons
- North Carolina- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- North Dakota- That 70's Show
- Ohio- That 70's Show
- Oklahoma- That 70's Show
- Oregon- The Simpsons
- Pennsylvania- The Goldbergs
- Rhode Island- Family Guy
- South Carolina- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- South Dakota- The Goldbergs
- Tennessee- That 70's Show
- Texas- The Simpsons
- Utah- Modern Family
- Vermont- Arrested Development
- Virginia- The Simpsons
- Washington- The Simpsons
- West Virginia- The Simpsons
- Wisconsin- That 70's Show
- Wyoming- The Goldbergs
- Washington D.C.- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Click here to check out the full study.