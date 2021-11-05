Here's Where Virginia Ranks Among Most Dangerous States For Winter Driving

Virginia is among the least dangerous states for winter driving, according to a recent study.

MoneyGeek.com ranked all 50 states to find the most dangerous for driving during the winter months based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2017-19.

MoneyGeek also citied data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which showed almost 40% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur when there is snowy or icy road conditions in the area.

Virginia ranked 34th with a final winter danger score of 19, 17 total winter driving fatalities, a 0.07 winter driving fatality rate and a 66 safe driver score.

The study found that more than 1,300 people die and an additional 100,000 others are injured during snowy or icy road crashes annually, while more than 70% of U.S. roadways have more than five inches of snow annually.

Here's a full list of the most dangerous states for winter driving per MoneyGeek.com: