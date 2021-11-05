Michigan Ranks As The Most Dangerous State For Winter Driving

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 5, 2021

Slippery winter road conditions.
Photo: Getty Images

Wet and icy roads can be dangerous, especially if you're unaware of what precautions to take before hitting the roads.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this winter is expected to be "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States." Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac, says, "This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years."

So, to prepare drivers for the winter driving conditions, MoneyGeek set out to find exactly which states were the most threatening for drivers when it comes to winter conditions.

In order to find the most dangerous driving conditions in the winter, MondayGeek "analyzed data from the NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2017–2019."

"To determine which states are most dangerous for winter driving, MoneyGeek analyzed the winter driving fatalities, the fatality rate adjusted for vehicle miles traveled, and how safe the state’s drivers are."

Using the data, MoneyGeek "found that when road conditions included sleet, snow, blowing snow or freezing drizzle, Michigan had the highest fatality rate."

Here are the top 10 most dangerous states for winter driving:

  1. Michigan
  2. Alaska
  3. Wyoming
  4. Ohio
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Montana
  7. Wisconsin
  8. South Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Illinois

To see which other states are the most dangerous for winter driving, click here.

