This Is Arizona's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Arizona is Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"No one seems to have a bad word to say about Cocina Madrigal – including children. Diners rave about authentic Mexican dishes bursting with zing, smoke and spice, while there’s also a range of menu options for younger guests or anyone who prefers something simpler. The quesadillas, for example, are excellent – while a range of tequilas and other cocktails keeps grown-ups satisfied, too."

