Tom Morello's one of the best guitarists alive, but if you ask him he'd say his son Roman is even better. After the 10-year-old "convinced [him] to join TikTok," the Rage Against the Machine axeman shared a clip of the two jamming together with the caption "Here is a TikTok of a great guitar player and also Tom Morello."

Considering Tom's got 47 years on Roman, there's no telling how good his son will be by the time he's his age. But one thing's for sure: guitar skills definitely run in the family.

Watch Tom and Roman's "afternoon father-son jam" on TikTok below.