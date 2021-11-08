Florida Girl Gets Cut By Blade While Eating Halloween Candy

An 8-year-old Florida girl got hurt Friday (November 5) by a blade hidden in her chocolate bar, WKMG says.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office got a call from the girl's mother about the incident, where the girl got cut from an Exacto knife blade hidden in a mini 100 Grand chocolate bar. Officials say the candy's wrapper was sealed when the child opened it. No word on how injured the girl was.

Now officials are warning parents to check their children's Halloween candy. This is what Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said about the incident:

“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment. As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking EVERY piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children.”