Florida Girl Gets Cut By Blade While Eating Halloween Candy
By Zuri Anderson
November 8, 2021
An 8-year-old Florida girl got hurt Friday (November 5) by a blade hidden in her chocolate bar, WKMG says.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office got a call from the girl's mother about the incident, where the girl got cut from an Exacto knife blade hidden in a mini 100 Grand chocolate bar. Officials say the candy's wrapper was sealed when the child opened it. No word on how injured the girl was.
Now officials are warning parents to check their children's Halloween candy. This is what Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said about the incident:
“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment. As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking EVERY piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children.”
Deputies are investigating the incident. They also asking anyone with information about it to contact them at 813-247-8200.
This isn't the first scary incident involving trick-or-treating in the U.S. Officials in Ohio found a needle in one child's candy bag the day after the holiday. During a Halloween school event in Wisconsin, a fake vial of blood was discovered in one student's stash of candy.