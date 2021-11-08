Milwaukee Tops Twitter Poll For Best City In The United States

After being placed in a 64-city Twitter poll about which city is the best in the United States, Milwaukee has come out on top.

Milwaukee was placed on a 64-city bracket in The 2021 Gray Invitational. It was a poll made by a Los Angeles-based Twitter user, Nolan Gray.

His first tweet about the 64-city bracket was on October 25th with the caption, "Alright folks, let's settle this once and for all: what's the best US city? Round of 64 opens tomorrow!"

Each poll opened for 24-hours, allowing Twitter users to cast their votes on America's best city.

In the first round, Milwaukee was listed as the 10th seed and went up against Austin, which was listed as No. 7. Milwaukee beat Austin and moved up to go against No. 2, Miami.

Milwaukee won again, removing a significant city from the bracket. In the third round, Milwaukee moved on to win over No. 3, San Francisco. Now head-to-head with Minneapolis in the final eight, Milwaukee won once again, moving on to compete in the final four against Chicago.

Surviving its way to the top, Milwaukee made it to the final two to compete with No. 1, New York. Gray tweeted out the final bracket with the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have our championship contenders. New York City (1) advances and it looks like Cinderella-story Milwaukee (10) is going to the big dance."

It sure was a Cinderella story for Milwaukee! In Gray's final tweet announcing the winner, he wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I've seen enough: Milwaukee is the best city in America."