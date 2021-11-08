Fans were pleased when Debicki's casting was first announced, as many have noted the two bear a striking resemblance. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement last year. She went on to say the opportunity to play the People's Princess a “true privilege and honor.”

Debicki will play an older version of the Princess of Wales in the upcoming season, taking over the role from Emma Corrin. In season four, The Crown covered the early years of Princess Diana's strained marriage to Prince Charles. It's believed the fifth season will cover Princess Diana's controversial BBC interview through her tragic passing.

Debicki will play Diana alongside Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville's Princess Margaret. The Crown will return in November 2022. Seasons one through four are streaming on Netflix now.