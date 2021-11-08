This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
November 8, 2021
While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either.
That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state where families can enjoy themselves regardless of their taste buds or preferences. Not only do these spots have a nice menu, but they have other features that'll sweeten the experience, from scenic views to friendly service.
With that said, what's the best family-friendly restaurant in Oregon? That honor goes to...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"Vast views of the Pacific Ocean and a menu of impeccably prepared, locally caught seafood would suggest this place would be more of a date-night spot. Georgie’s Beachside Grill is a lovely option for a romantic meal, but it also happens to be great for kids. The serving staff are always nice to little ones and there are impressive and extensive kids’ menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with options like cod sliders, beef hot dogs and cheesy linguine."
You can find Georgie's Beachside Grill at 744 SW Elizabeth St in Newport. They're open for dine-in, curbside pickup, and takeout. Reservations are required for dinner.
