This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Washington

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either.

That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state where families can enjoy themselves regardless of their taste buds or preferences. Not only do these spots have a nice menu, but they have other features that'll sweeten the experience, from scenic views to friendly service.

With that said, what's the best family-friendly restaurant in Washington state? That honor goes to...

La Tarasca!