This Is The Most Educated City In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 9, 2021

Students posing for cell phone selfie at graduation
Photo: Getty Images

Most cities across the United States are highly educated, but there can only be one city that comes out on top as the most educated in each state.

247WallSt.com released a list of the most educated city each state has. However, with the cost of education going up every year, college isn't always an option for everyone.

"The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential." 

With costs of education being so high, the report states that "an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher." They also add that at least one city in every state is higher than the national average of American adults with a bachelor's degree or higher.

To find the most educated city in each state, 247WallSt.com uses education data from the U.S. Census Bureau by reviewing five-year estimates of the percentage of adults 25 years or older with a bachelor's degree or higher.

So, what is Wisconsin's most educated city?

Brookfield.

According to the report, here are the statistics for Brookfield:

  • Adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 60.7%
  • Median household income: $108,198
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, all workers: 2.3%
  • Estimated unemployment rate 2015-2019, adults with at least a bachelor's degree: 1.9%

To find the most educated city in each state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices