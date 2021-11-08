This Wisconsin Eatery Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Finding a restaurant that the entire family can enjoy can be difficult. Some restaurants are more kid-friendly, while others are better suited for adults.

LoveFood knows how difficult it can be for a family to agree on where to eat.

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

To help you find the best family-friendly restaurants in your area, LoveFood "scoured" every option around to see which dining establishment will suit your family best.

So, what is Wisconsin's best family-friendly restaurant?

Dotty's Dumpling Dowry in Madison.

Here is what the report had to say about Dotty's Dumpling Dowry:

"When in Wisconsin, it's all about the cheese curds – and Dotty's Dumpling Dowry, aside from having a brilliant name, serves up excellent versions, breaded and deep-fried with house-made dips. The rest of the menu is simple but perfectly prepared tavern-style fare like sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings and chilli. Families love the Friday "Fish Fry", while the kids' menu has a decent selection of favourites like corn dogs, chicken strips, mini burgers and grilled cheese."

