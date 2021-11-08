Travis Scott Promises Refunds For All Astroworld 2021 Festival Tickets

Following the devastating events that happened at 2021's Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott is now promising refunds for all who were in attendance, reported Pitchfork. According to Variety, the festival experienced a massive, fatal crowd surge incident.

Scott has also dropped out of his headlining performance at Day N Vegas Festival on November 12th. According to Variety, Scott said that he is "too distraught to play."

During the crowd surge at Astroworld, eight people died, dozens were injured, and many others went into cardiac arrest. This all happened during Scott's headlining set on Friday, November 5th.

Since the incident, Scott has been criticized for not stopping his performance and for the festival's safety procedures. One injured fan who was in attendance at the festival sued Scott, Live Nation, Score More, and other Astroworld affiliates.

Another lawsuit was filed by a Texas lawyer that represents all of the families affected by the Astroworld incident. This lawsuit is seeking damages from Scott, Line Nation, NRG Stadium, and Drake. Drake joined Scott on stage at the festival.

Scott wrote in a statement on Instagram that he is "absolutely devastated" by the events and that he is cooperating with local police investigations.