WATCH: Angry Elk Knocks Man Over Wall At Estes Park

By Zuri Anderson

November 8, 2021

The scary moment where a bull elk knocked a man off his feet was caught on camera in Colorado, according to FTW Outdoors.

Denver resident Eric Burley recorded the footage in Estes Park, Colorado, where it shows him repeatedly warning an unidentified man of getting too close to an elk and his harem. He can be heard saying, "Sir, watch out, watch out!" but the man seemed intent on walking past the animal.

That's when the elk lost its patience and suddenly flipped the man off his feet and over a wall, the video shows. A couple of witnesses ran to the man's aid despite the annoyed elk still being close. He wasn't seriously injured, according to Burley.

Burley said he was visiting Estes Park with his wife on October 31 to see the elk herds. During their visit, things started getting tense when a bull elk approached an alpha and his harem.

“The two male elks made eye contact and started showing teeth. That’s when I knew to clear a path between the two and let mother nature take its course," Burley told FTW Outdoors. "However the person thought it would be wise to walk right in front of one of the male elks. This person also didn’t listen to my commands to watch out and that’s when the person got attacked."

Colorado wildlife officials say tourists getting close to elks has been a recurring issue lately. Earlier in October, another video showed an elk charging at a crowd of people in Estes Park.

