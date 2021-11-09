Enjoy The Best Happy Hour Specials At These Denver Spots

By Zuri Anderson

November 12, 2021

Five cocktails in hands joined in celebratory toast
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get down for a happy hour. People crowd bars, restaurants, and other joints just to get discounted prices on drinks and food. It's especially nice when you just got off work or looking to save some money while you're out and about.

Happy hours are so popular, it's hard to find an establishment that doesn't have one! With so many businesses touting them, where can you find the best deals in Denver?

We went to Yelp to find the best spots with awesome happy hour specials. Not only did we look for the highest-rated joints, but we made sure these spots had the green checkmark that says "Good For Happy Hour." Without further ado, here were the Top 10 places with great happy hours in the Mile High City:

  1. Work & Class (2500 Larimer St Ste 101)
  2. Happy Camper (3211 N Pecos St)
  3. Prohibition (504 E Colfax Ave)
  4. Postino Broadway (145 N Broadway)
  5. Honey Elixir Bar (2636 Walnut St Ste 104)
  6. The Wild (1660 Wynkoop St Ste 100)
  7. Lady Jane (2021 W 32nd Ave)
  8. Hudson Hill (619 E 13th Ave)
  9. The Truffle Table (2556 15th St)
  10. West Of Surrender (501 16th St Mall)

Click here to find other Denver spots with awesome happy hours.

