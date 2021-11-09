Michigan Woman 'Freaked Out' After Winning $1M On Cash Game Lottery Ticket

A Michigan woman is now a million dollars richer after buying a winning lottery ticket.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery Website, a Washtenaw County woman played the Michigan Lottery's Cash Game instant game and was "scared, freaked out, and sick" after she realized she had won.

"As soon as I saw the star symbol and the '1MIL' prize, I felt freaked out, scared, and sick instantly. It was such an overwhelming feeling to win," the 50-year old player said.

She bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on Ecorse Road in Romulus. "I have a few stores I like to buy tickets at, and the 7-Eleven is one of them," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I have been playing the Cash Game because I've been getting quite a few winners. I won $30 and decided to buy three more tickets. I didn't win on two of them but hit $1 million on this one!"

The woman chose to remain anonymous. She received her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of nearly $634,000. She says she plans to buy a new car for the first time, give some of the money to her family, and save the rest.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $160 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $45 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $217,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.