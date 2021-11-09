'Suspicious' Fire Breaks Out At Old Salt Lake City Sears

By Ginny Reese

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A fire broke out at the old Sears building in Salt Lake City, and officials are calling it "suspicious," reported ABC 4. Now, an investigation is underway.

Salt Lake City police were responding to an unrelated call when they saw a fire burning at the building on State Street between 700 and 800 South.

Salt Lake City fire officials were called in and quickly put out the fire.

Salt Lake City Police Department posted photos of the suspicious fire on Twitter. The police department wrote:

"While responding to an unrelated call, we came across a fire at the old Sears building on State Street in between 700 and 800 South. [Salt Lake City Fire Department] is on scene checking the structure to ensure the flames did not spread. A fire investigator is responding. We have no further info."

No flames can be seen in the photos, however crews can be seen using a ladder to check the roof of the building. Check out the photos below.

According to authorities, the suspicious fire is now under investigation. There were no additional details immediately available.

