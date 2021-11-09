The Oregon Diner Is The 'Most Charming' One In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

November 9, 2021

Diner Breakfast
Photo: Getty Images

Diners are an iconic part of the American experience. Serving as the go-to hangout spots and rest stops for decades, they remain a staple today in just about every state. Thanks to extended hours, large menus, and comfort food, these eateries have a special place in the hearts of Americans.

Some of these places have become attractions and cultural icons, as well. With so many diners operating throughout the country, where can you find the best one in each state?

That's where LoveFood comes in! They tracked down the "most charming" roadside diners in all 50 states, including Oregon! According to the website, that honor goes to...

The Daily Feast!

Here's what writers said about the comfy restaurant:

"Charming. Cute. Chic. Colourful. These are all words that often come up when people describe The Daily Feast, a friendly neighbourhood joint in Portland’s West End. The décor is pretty, with lots of flowers, vintage touches, and bold murals and art on the walls. The menu takes American classics and serves them with delicious creative twists, such as the chipotle burger, and has some top-notch vegetarian options."

You can find The Daily Feast at 837 SW 11th Ave in Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout. Brunch is served on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

Click here to check out other popular roadside diners in the nation.

