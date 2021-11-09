The Oregon Diner Is The 'Most Charming' One In The Whole State

Diners are an iconic part of the American experience. Serving as the go-to hangout spots and rest stops for decades, they remain a staple today in just about every state. Thanks to extended hours, large menus, and comfort food, these eateries have a special place in the hearts of Americans.

Some of these places have become attractions and cultural icons, as well. With so many diners operating throughout the country, where can you find the best one in each state?

That's where LoveFood comes in! They tracked down the "most charming" roadside diners in all 50 states, including Oregon! According to the website, that honor goes to...

The Daily Feast!