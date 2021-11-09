This Is Texas' Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish

The holidays are upon us and Thanksgiving is just right around the corner. The popular holiday brings along quality time with family, a break from work, and a delicious home-cooked meal.

Thanksgiving is jokingly known as "Turkey Day," but the sides are what definitely help it shine.

Zippia.com compiled a list of each state's most popular Thanksgiving side dishes. To determine the list, the site used Google Trends. The site examined over 20 side dish classics to determine which states loved each food the most.

According to the website, Texas' favorite is the creamed corn.

The most popular side dish across the country was mashed potatoes with nine states choosing it as its favorite. Rolls came in second place being the favorite of four states.

There were tons of carb-filled sides that took the top spots in states across the country such as rolls, baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, and hash brown casserole. On the other side of things there were healthier, greener options as well. These sides included salads, baked veggies, collard greens, green beans, and fruit salad.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.