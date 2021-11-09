Where Steelers Fans Rank On A List Of NFL Fans Most Likely To Start A Fight
By Jason Hall
November 9, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are reportedly among the most likely to both start and win a fight.
USBets.com reports Steelers fans ranked third among fans who would both start a fight and win a fight for all 32 NFL fanbases.
The website said it surveyed the league's fans nationwide while compiling data on weekly incidents in the stands.
Earlier this year, a viral fighting incident that took place during a preseason game at Heinz Field led to an investigation by Pittsburgh Police.
Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles fans topped both lists.
Philadelphia sports fans have earned a hostile reputation for decades, which includes a notorious incident in which Eagles fans booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus during a game against the Minnesota Vikings in December 1968.
The Las Vegas Raiders' fan base -- which also has a notorious reputation leagewide -- ranked second on both lists.
The study also included the fanbases most likely to stop a fight (Seattle Seahawks) and lose a fight (Indianapolis Colts).
The full results from the study are listed below per USBets.com:
Fans who would start a fight
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
Fans most likely to win a fight
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveand Browns
Fans who would stop a fight
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Washington Football Team
- Miami Dolphins
Fans most likely to lose a fight
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Football Team
- Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos