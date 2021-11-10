Britney Spears Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears is in full wedding planning mode, including planning her dream dress for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Sam Asghari.

On Tuesday (November 9), Spears shared a photo series of herself on Instagram wearing a romantic, sheer pink wedding dress with lots of layers. While she looked beautiful, she let fans know that the dress wasn't going to be the one she wears when she walks down the aisle. Instead, her actual gown is being designed by Donatella Versace.

"No ... this is not my wedding dress bahahah," she wrote in the caption. "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak .... Have a good night folks."