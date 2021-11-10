Britney Spears Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Dress
By Sarah Tate
November 10, 2021
Britney Spears is in full wedding planning mode, including planning her dream dress for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Sam Asghari.
On Tuesday (November 9), Spears shared a photo series of herself on Instagram wearing a romantic, sheer pink wedding dress with lots of layers. While she looked beautiful, she let fans know that the dress wasn't going to be the one she wears when she walks down the aisle. Instead, her actual gown is being designed by Donatella Versace.
"No ... this is not my wedding dress bahahah," she wrote in the caption. "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak .... Have a good night folks."
Spears and Asghari, who have been dating for four years, got engaged in September when the latter popped the "way overdue" question. They announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of the pair looking happy in love and showing off her new 4-carat ring. Asghari later revealed that he included a special detail on the ring, engraving the word "Lioness" on the inside of the band, his longtime nickname for Spears.
"Word can't say how shocked I am," Spears captioned a photo of Asghari. "Geez although the a------ was way overdue!!!! It was definitely worth the wait .... yes world ... that beautiful f------ man in that picture is MINE!!! I'm so blessed it's insane!!!!"