Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards All 'Love Their Hair'

Mickey Guyton took the Country Music Association Awards stage, and was joined by Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards. Guyton was introduced by Faith Fennidy, the young girl who inspired her song "Love My Hair." The country singer sat down to write the song after seeing a video of Fennidy crying over her hair, the emotions touching Guyton and inspiring her to reflect and embrace her own hair.

Guyton kept her hair in an afro for her performance, two braids framing her face as gold bands accented her look. Spencer and Edwards also kept full hair for the song as they sang "Love My Hair." Their white dresses were kept relatively muted so that their hair would be the most eye-catching aspect of their outfits, the three embodying the muses that appeared in the Disney original movie, Hercules. Their gold microphones matched the accents that adorned their hair,