These Colorado School Districts Will Have A 4-Day Weekend

Three Colorado school districts are making changes to their schedules this week amid staffing shortages and upcoming holidays, CBS 4 reports.

Boulder Valley School District, Adams 12 Five-Star Schools, and Adams County School District 14 Schools announced that they will have a four-day weekend. Not only will students and staff have the day on Thursday (November 11) for Veterans Day, but Friday (November 12)'s classes have been cancelled, too, according to officials.

“With the Veterans Day holiday being on the Thursday, it created a large number of staffing shortages,” David Lockley said, president of the District 12 Educators Association, a teacher's union. "It’s not that our teachers are taking more days off than they have in the past, it’s just that we don’t have the subs to cover them."

For BVSD, Friday will serve as a workday for staff "stretched to the breaking point this semester," according to a letter from superintendent Rob Anderson. Officials with Adams 14 says the extra day-off will be treated as a snow day.

"Our school districts are suffering from the same kind of employment pinch that everyone else is," Lockley told reporters. "Unless the state makes a major investment, we’re going to continue to see these kinds of shortages."