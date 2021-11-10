This Is The Most Educated City In Georgia
By Kelly Fisher
November 10, 2021
Georgia is home to many strong school districts, but one city stands out as the most educated in the state.
24/7 Wall St. sought the most educated city in each state, particularly given the average cost of a college education in the U.S. The financial news and opinion hub notes that the average cost is three times higher than it was 20 years ago, reaching $35,720 a year. Still, though, the report notes: “While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.”
24/7 Wall St. deems Dunwoody the “best educated place” in Georgia, reporting that an estimated 72.2% of adults have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. That’s compared to 31.3% bachelor’s degree attainment rate statewide, according to 24/7 Wall St. The report states:
“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma — and in cities with well-educated populations, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In Dunwoody, the typical household earns $96,057 a year, above the statewide median household income of $58,700.”
See the full report here.