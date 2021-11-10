This Is The Most Educated City In Georgia

Georgia is home to many strong school districts, but one city stands out as the most educated in the state.

24/7 Wall St. sought the most educated city in each state, particularly given the average cost of a college education in the U.S. The financial news and opinion hub notes that the average cost is three times higher than it was 20 years ago, reaching $35,720 a year. Still, though, the report notes: “While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.”

24/7 Wall St. deems Dunwoody the “best educated place” in Georgia, reporting that an estimated 72.2% of adults have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. That’s compared to 31.3% bachelor’s degree attainment rate statewide, according to 24/7 Wall St. The report states:

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma — and in cities with well-educated populations, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In Dunwoody, the typical household earns $96,057 a year, above the statewide median household income of $58,700.”

See the full report here.