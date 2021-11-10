This North Carolina Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

By Sarah Tate

November 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

No road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.

Love Food recently compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one unique restaurant in North Carolina.

"From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we've rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So which roadside diner was named the best in North Carolina?

The Highway Diner

The Highway Diner is a unique spot found in Rocky Mount that serves up good food in a fun setting. Here's what Love Food had to say about the best roadside diner in North Carolina:

"As sleek and shiny as a beautifully-restored vintage Airstream and resembling a giant jukebox, The Highway Diner was actually opened at the end of the 20th century — though you'd never know it. It's 1950s-style inside and out, from that chrome-finished exterior to the red and white leather booths. The cute decor, with lots of vintage details, wins praise, as does the comforting old-school menu. The fried green tomatoes are a must-order."

Check out the full report here.

