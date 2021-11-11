Top Unanswered Questions Remain In Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Case

Several questions remain unanswered in the deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, as the public awaits more information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection to the case.

WFLA has followed the story during the past eight weeks and said its received feedback from "more than 90 million viewers" throughout the timeline of Petito's initial disappearance and the ensuing search for Laundrie, her fiancé and a person of interest in her death prior to his own remains being discovered last month.

The news station has compiled a list of the top unanswered questions in relation to the case, which includes the motive behind each of their deaths, as well as Laundrie's parents' knowledge of their son's whereabouts as the most frequently asked among viewers.

Other frequently asked questions are included below, per WFLA:

"Why are Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie dead?" "Why didn't the Laundries return phone calls or text messages from Gabby Petito's family while she was missing?" "What did Brian Laundrie tell his parents when he returned home without Gabby Petito?" "Why did the Laundrie family go camping at Fort DeSoto six days after Brian Laundrie returned from the cross-country trip alone?" "What's in Brian Laundrie's notebook found at the Carlton Reserve? Will we ever know?" "How did search teams miss Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains and belongings at the Carlton Reserve?" "Why do the Laundries continue to remain silent? And will they ever speak?" "Will any charges ever be filed in connection to Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie's deaths?" "Will the FBI ever release its findings in the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation?" "What is Brian Laundrie's cause of death?"

Earlier this week, a petition was launched calling for an investigation into the North Port Police Department's handling of the investigation into Petito and Laundrie's respective disappearances.

The Change.org petition 'Gabby's Safe Haven 2.0' -- which currently has more than 4,400 signatures -- calls on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch an "internal investigation into this case," claiming the department was incompetent in its handling of the missing person cases related to Petito and Laundrie, her fiancé and a person of interest in her death.

“Police deal with citizens on a daily basis and the actions of incompetence can have tremendous, life-altering effects on numerous people in their communities,” the petition stated. “What happens when you have a department that’s full of incompetence? Well, Governor DeSantis, this case right here is what happens.”

Last month, local authorties said they now believe Laundrie may have died two days after his fiancée, was reported missing.

Joshua Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police Department told PEOPLE Magazine "there is a very good possibility" that the 23-year-old was actually dead when investigators monitoring his parents' Florida home mistook his mother for him last month.

Taylor also told WINK News that investigators made several lapses while attempting to keep a close eye on Laundrie prior to his disappearance and an ensuing month-long search, which included the belief that Brian was spotted leaving in his grey Ford Mustang and thought to return days later, but it was actually his mother, Roberta, mistaken for him as they were "built similarly."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Taylor reiterated the situation, but clarified that the "misidentification did not have a big impact on costs and the investigation.

"Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing," Taylor said. "There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased. He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home."

Laundrie was then reported missing by his family the following day.

“When the family reported him [missing] on Friday. That was certainly news to us that they had not seen him,” Taylor said via WINKNews.com earlier this week. “We thought that we seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday. But we now know that that wasn’t true.”

The initial autopsy results for Laundrie were inconclusive, according to the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino on October 25.

“No manner or cause of death was determined," Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News, adding that Laundrie's remains would be sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation."

On October 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed human remains found in Florida one day prior matched the 23-year-old.

“The FBI is grateful for the tremendous investigative support from our partners: North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Sarasota County Sheriffs Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Florida Wildlife Commission, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Forest Service,” FBI Denver announced in a news release shared on its verified Twitter account.