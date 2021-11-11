Woman Threatens Officer With Fake Gun, Climbs Onto Overpass With Tequila

A Minnesota woman has been charged after allegedly threatening a state trooper with a makeshift fake gun; then, she climbed onto an interstate overpass with a bottle of tequila.

According to WCCO, court documents show that 70-year-old Jean Hansen is charged with threats of violence, fleeing from an officer and two counts of DWI.

The criminal complaint states that Hansen was driving recklessly in St. Paul. A trooper began following her vehicle when she stopped, got out of her car and walked over to the trooper.

When Hansen approached the trooper's vehicle, she allegedly said, "Hey officer, I am trying to find my way out of here."

Hansen had a warrant out for her arrest, so the trooper asked her to sit in the squad car. She refused and went back to her vehicle. Because Hansen was being uncooperative, the trooper tried to pull her out of her car and the situation began to escalate.

Court documents show that Hansen grabbed an object that looked like a gun and pointed it at the trooper. The trooper went back to his squad car and Hansen sped away from the scene.

The object that Hansen grabbed was a fake gun made up of duct tape and tin foil.

The complaint notes that officers found Hansen's empty car then saw her hanging off the fence of Pascal Street Bridge over Interstate 94, "drinking from a bottle of tequila and grabbing at the silver gun-shaped object in her waistband."

When officers got Hansen off the bridge, she admitted to taking at least six diazepam pills prior to drinking tequila.

Hansen told authorities that she believed the trooper that tried to pull her over was a threat and that was why she grabbed her fake gun.