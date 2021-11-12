Here Is The Most Popular TV Show Minnesotans Watch On Thanksgiving

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 12, 2021

Relaxed evening
Photo: E+

After being stuffed from your Thanksgiving meal, sitting in front of the TV sounds like a great idea.

Of course, there is Football on, but if your family is looking for something different to watch, USDish.com released a list of the most popular TV shows each state watches on Thanksgiving.

Shockingly enough, the most popular TV shows across the U.S. were all throwback shows.

"Apparently, Thanksgiving is the perfect season for a little throwback TV. Just two of the six shows behind the top Thanksgiving holiday episodes aired in the 1990s, but they garnered 53% of the top Google searches last November."

According to the report, USDish.com used IMDb data to find the most popular TV show each state watched on Thanksgiving by looking at the following criteria:

  • Contain the keyword "Thanksgiving"
  • Have over 1,500 IMDb votes
  • Achieve an IMDb rating of 7.5 or above
  • Be produced between 1990 and 2021

So, what TV show do Minnesotans like to watch the most on Thanksgiving?

This Is Us. The most-watched This Is Us episode on Thanksgiving is "Pilgrim Rick" from season one.

Fourteen other states also had This Is Us as their most-watched TV show. Those states include Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Overall in November of 2020, Friends was the most-watched TV show, with 18 states favoring it.

Click here to see the full report.

