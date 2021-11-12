Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Is Relatable AF

Rudd, of course, accepted the honor with his signature humor. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' " he told People. "This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Though Aniston had a sweet response to the news, Rudd says he expects "so much grief" from his close friends. "I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this," he said. "I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends."

"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan," he added. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."