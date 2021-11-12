Silk Sonic Drops Silky Smooth Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'

It's here!

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their highly anticipated duo album An Evening With Silk Sonic on Friday and fans are elated. The R&B duo, known as Silk Sonic, shocked fans last month when they announced that their debut album would be released on November 12th. Bruno Mars shared the news on Instagram, writing:

"Silk Sonic Coming at you November 12"

Anderson shared the nine song tracklist to his Instagram page, sharing:

"YOU HAVE A WEEK TO GET YOUR OUTFITS TOGETHER"