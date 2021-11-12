Silk Sonic Drops Silky Smooth Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 12, 2021
It's here!
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their highly anticipated duo album An Evening With Silk Sonic on Friday and fans are elated. The R&B duo, known as Silk Sonic, shocked fans last month when they announced that their debut album would be released on November 12th. Bruno Mars shared the news on Instagram, writing:
"Silk Sonic Coming at you November 12"
Anderson shared the nine song tracklist to his Instagram page, sharing:
"YOU HAVE A WEEK TO GET YOUR OUTFITS TOGETHER"
The album release comes just days after the pair debuted their third single entitled " Smokin Out The Window" with the silky smooth visuals to match, which has already garnered 24 million views in just a week.
The duo's album was originally slated to drop in January 2022. In an August interview with Rolling Stone, Mars shared:
We're really in touch-up mode now. We've got the bones of most of the album, so it's really about touching up parts that need a little more grease."
Fortunately for fans, the R&B stars changed their mind and delivered the project just ahead of the New Year. The project includes the pair's debut hit single "Leave The Door Open" as well as their follow up hit "Skate". It also features appearances from soul legends Bootsy Collins and Thundercat. The album also comes on the heels of .Paak announcing the launch of his own record label APESHIT Inc. in collaboration with Universal Music Group.
Check out An Evening With Silk Sonic, available to stream now.