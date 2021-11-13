VERZUZ Announces Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney And Three 6 Mafia Battle
By Regina Park
November 13, 2021
After a year of negotiations, it's finally confirmed that Bone Thugs -N- Harmony will step into the Verzuz ring with Memphis hip-hop icons Three 6 Mafia.
The announcement came late Friday night (November 12) from the official Verzuz Instagram account in a post that revealed the battle will take place in Los Angeles early next month.
"IT'S THAT TIME. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@bthlive) vs. Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles !! Thursday, December 2ND. Y'all ready?" the caption reads, with the promise of additional details.
Hip-hop fans are hoping for all members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be in attendance: Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone.
According to HipHopDX, the two groups had actually organized an independent virtual battle back in April 2020. An hour before the live feed was supposed to start, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland placed a call to Krayzie Bone to get the battle to be an official Verzuz event –– a year later and it's finally back on.
Social media is already buzzing about the battle, weighing in on the groups' classics and which special guests might make appearances.
I see that Bone Thugs-n-Harmony/ Three 6 Mafia #verzuz matchup is finally happening. pic.twitter.com/SH37qZE5P2— Emanuel Wallace (@MannyWallace) November 13, 2021
But when Three 6 Mafia pulls out Juicy J’s solo records and production work? Yeah okay goodnight #VERZUZ— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) November 13, 2021
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony deserve their flowers! They are legendary! I’m looking forward to their #VERZUZ w/ Three 6 Mafia next month! Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are clearing for me! 🤷🏿♀️— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 13, 2021
if three 6 mafia brings out project pat to do blunt to my lips HE WOULD SINGLE-HANDEDLY win #VERZUZ— CDR Cool (@stonedgar) November 13, 2021