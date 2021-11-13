After a year of negotiations, it's finally confirmed that Bone Thugs -N- Harmony will step into the Verzuz ring with Memphis hip-hop icons Three 6 Mafia.

The announcement came late Friday night (November 12) from the official Verzuz Instagram account in a post that revealed the battle will take place in Los Angeles early next month.

"IT'S THAT TIME. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@bthlive) vs. Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles !! Thursday, December 2ND. Y'all ready?" the caption reads, with the promise of additional details.

Hip-hop fans are hoping for all members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be in attendance: Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone.