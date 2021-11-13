VERZUZ Announces Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney And Three 6 Mafia Battle

By Regina Park

November 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

After a year of negotiations, it's finally confirmed that Bone Thugs -N- Harmony will step into the Verzuz ring with Memphis hip-hop icons Three 6 Mafia.

The announcement came late Friday night (November 12) from the official Verzuz Instagram account in a post that revealed the battle will take place in Los Angeles early next month.

"IT'S THAT TIME. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@bthlive) vs. Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles !! Thursday, December 2ND. Y'all ready?" the caption reads, with the promise of additional details.

Hip-hop fans are hoping for all members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be in attendance: Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone.

According to HipHopDX, the two groups had actually organized an independent virtual battle back in April 2020. An hour before the live feed was supposed to start, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland placed a call to Krayzie Bone to get the battle to be an official Verzuz event –– a year later and it's finally back on.

Social media is already buzzing about the battle, weighing in on the groups' classics and which special guests might make appearances.

