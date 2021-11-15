Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town Gush Over Opening For 'King George' Strait

By Kelly Fisher

November 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Country stars know when they’re in the presence of greatness.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town applauded the King of Country, George Strait, when they opened for him in a powerhouse show in Minneapolis over the weekend.

The “You Should Probably Leave” artist — who took home four CMA Awards last week — tipped his hat to the country legend, noting his appreciation in the caption to a photo shared on social media: “Always love getting to play with King George.” Country quartet Little Big Town gushed: “Well, this happened this weekend in Minneapolis with 60K @georgestrait fans. All hail King George.” Minnesota-based country singer Caitlyn Smith captioned an Instagram post Monday morning (November 15): “Just a little recap video from my hometown show @usbankstadium this weekend - opening for THE KING, @georgestrait. Will be reliving this moment for a while… ✨🎶✨”

Strait’s concert marked the second-largest crowd to lay U.S. Bank Stadium, second only to Garth Brooks, the Pioneer Press noted. The Press points out, however, that Brooks performed on an in-the-round stage, so he was able to sell tickets around the entire stadium. Still, the King of Country’s fans — including his fellow performers — showed their unwavering support. See their posts below:

