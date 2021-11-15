Hangman Page Addresses AEW Championship Win, 'Dynamite' Virginia Homecoming

'Hangman' Adam Page has released an official statement two days after winning the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at Full Gear last Saturday (November 13).

As he's done previously, the self-proclaimed "Anxious Millennial Cowboy" shared a press release formatted document on his verified Twitter account with his thoughts on his first world championship victory.

The document was jokingly dated "for release sometime after BTE goes up I guess," accurately posting shortly after the popular Being the Elite YouTube series shared its latest episode, 'Hangman's Tale.'

In the press release, Page said he celebrated his championship win over Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear by sharing 17 orders of baby back ribs from Chili's with members of the Dark Order faction, answering 74 congratulatory text messages (two asking to be booked on AEW's Dark program) and "obnoxiously snoring his way through two early morning Delta flights home.

The Halifax, Virginia native also declared "this Wednesday, November 17, as the first National Cowboy S**t Day,' with celebrations live from his home state of Virginia this week on Dynamite," ahead of his first televised appearance as champion, which will coincide with AEW's first show in his home state at Chartway Arena in Norfolk.

You can view Page's full statement below: