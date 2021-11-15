Morgan Wallen Announces Nashville Stop On 'The Dangerous Tour'
By Sarah Tate
November 15, 2021
Morgan Wallen is bringing his The Dangerous Tour to Nashville in 2022.
The "Whiskey Glasses" singer announced dates for the first half of his new tour on Monday (November 15) that will take him to 46 cities around the country starting with a concert in Evansville, Indiana in February and concluding the tour in Los Angeles in September.
Wallen will stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 17, 2022, alongside special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet. According to a press release, arena tickets will go on sale Friday (November 19) while amphitheater shows go on sale December 3.
"Here we come," he teased, adding a number that fans can text to the code needed for ticket pre-sales.
These are the cities announced so far for The Dangerous Tour:
- February 3 - Evansville, IN
- February 4 - Charleston, WV
- February 5 - Allentown, PA
- February 9 - New York, NY
- February 24 - Columbia, SC
- February 25 - Savannah, GA
- February 26 - Greenville, SC
- March 4 - Bossier City, LA
- March 3 - Biloxi, MS
- March 5 - Oklahoma City, OK
- March 10 - Sioux Falls, SD
- March 11 - Omaha, NE
- March 12 - Grand Forks, ND
- March 17 - Nashville, TN
- April 21 - Corpus Christi, TX
- April 22 - San Antonio, TX
- April 23 - Lafayette, LA
- April 28 - Green Bay, WI
- April 29 - Des Moines, IA
- April 30 - Kansas City, MO
- May 13 - Rapid City, SD
- May 14 - Billings, MT
- May 12 - Denver, CO
- June 2 - Charlotte, NC
- June 3 - Raleigh, NC
- June 4 - Bristow, VA
- June 16 - Noblesville, IN
- June 23 - Gilford, NH
- June 24 - Gilford, NH
- June 25 - Darien Center, NY
- July 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 8 - Syracuse, NY
- July 21 - Burgettstown, PA
- July 30 - Ridgefield, WA
- August 5 - Atlanta, GA
- August 11 - Mansfield, MA
- August 12 - Hartford, CT
- August 25 - Wichita, KS
- August 26 - Rogers, AR
- August 27 - St. Louis, MO
- September 7 - Albuquerque, NM
- September 9 - Nampa, ID
- September 10 - West Valley City, UT
- September 15 - Chula Vista, CA
- September 16 - Mountain View, CA
- September 17 - Wheatland, CA
- September 24 - Los Angeles, CA