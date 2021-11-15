Morgan Wallen Announces Stop In Albuquerque On 'The Dangerous Tour'
By Ginny Reese
November 15, 2021
Country music singer Morgan Wallen announced 'The Dangerous Tour' on Monday morning, surprising fans. The artist made the announcement on social media.
The tour will kick off in February of 2022 and will feature special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet.
Presale tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Tuesday, November 16th at 10 a.m. Text 865-351-6290 for the presale code.
Regular tickets for the first half of the tour go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10 a.m. The rest of the tickets will be on sale starting December 3rd at 10 a.m.
The artist will make a stop in Albuquerque on September 7th.
Here we come.— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021
Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code
*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh
Check out the rest of the tour dates below:
The Dangerous Tour Dates:
- February 3 - Evansville, IN
- February 4 - Charleston, WV
- February 5 - Allentown, PA
- February 9 - New York, NY
- February 24 - Columbia, SC
- February 25 - Savannah, GA
- February 26 - Greenville, SC
- March 4 - Bossier City, LA
- March 3 - Biloxi, MS
- March 5 - Oklahoma City, OK
- March 10 - Sioux Falls, SD
- March 11 - Omaha, NE
- March 12 - Grand Forks, ND
- March 17 - Nashville, TN
- April 21 - Corpus Christi, TX
- April 22 - San Antonio, TX
- April 23 - Lafayette, LA
- April 28 - Green Bay, WI
- April 29 - Des Moines, IA
- April 30 - Kansas City, MO
- May 13 - Rapid City, SD
- May 14 - Billings, MT
- May 12 - Denver, CO
- June 2 - Charlotte, NC
- June 3 - Raleigh, NC
- June 4 - Bristow, VA
- June 16 - Noblesville, IN
- June 23 - Gilford, NH
- June 24 - Gilford, NH
- June 25 - Darien Center, NY
- July 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 8 - Syracuse, NY
- July 21 - Burgettstown, PA
- July 30 - Ridgefield, WA
- August 5 - Atlanta, GA
- August 11 - Mansfield, MA
- August 12 - Hartford, CT
- August 25 - Wichita, KS
- August 26 - Rogers, AR
- August 27 - St. Louis, MO
- September 7 - Albuquerque, NM
- September 9 - Nampa, ID
- September 10 - West Valley City, UT
- September 15 - Chula Vista, CA
- September 16 - Mountain View, CA
- September 17 - Wheatland, CA
- September 24 - Los Angeles, CA