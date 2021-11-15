This Minnesota Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The Whole State

Mexican food is one of the most highly sought out genres of food for Americans.

Burritos are one of the most popular dishes in Mexican cuisine; eat This, Not That! says the classic dish has been around for over a century.

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

If you're looking for some of the most delicious burritos in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of each state's best one.

So, where in Minnesota can you find the best burrito?

Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill in Oakdale, St. Paul, Skyway, and St. Anthony.

Here is what Eat This, Not That! says about Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill:

"You'll find the most authentic Mexican food in Minnesota at Catrina's, which has a build-your-own system. Made from locally sourced ingredients, you choose your rice, beans, veggies, protein, toppings, and salsa flavor. Then, you can sit back while the burrito of your dreams is whipped up."

