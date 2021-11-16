This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In New Orleans

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hash browns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

New Orleans has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right. Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the Crescent City that serve up delicious breakfast food.

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in New Orleans?

Two Chicks Cafe

With a score of 4.5 our of 5 and nearly 600 reviews, Two Chicks Cafe has the highest-rated breakfast in New Orleans. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even more into three categories: food, service and value. Two Chicks received a 4.5 out of 5 in each.

Two Chicks Cafe has two locations: 901 Convention Center Boulevard Ste. 109 and 920 Gavier Street. For more information, visit their website.