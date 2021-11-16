This Utah City Is One Of The 'Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers'

It's National Fast Food Day! You know what that means... it's tie to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite foods for dinner.

Some places are much more equipped for fast food lovers, serving many different kinds of fast food at several different locations. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in the country for fast food lovers. The website states, "We compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on access to fast food restaurants and food delivery services. We also weighed the quality of the food based on consumer ratings and Thrillist’s Fasties Awards."

One Utah city landed in the top 50. Salt Lake City came in at number 39 on the list.

According to LawnStarter, here are the top 20 cities in the United States for Fast Food lovers:

Orlando, FL Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA New York, NY Louisville, KY Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Tucson, AZ Honolulu, HI San Antonio, TX San Jose, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Washington, DC Philadelphia, PA Spokane, WA

Click here to check out the full list of America's best cities for fast food lovers.