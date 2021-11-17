Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Tucson On Thanksgiving
By Ginny Reese
November 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.
There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.
In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day, as most grocery stores will be closed as well.
Here is a list of all of the major retailers in Tucson that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year, according to Tucson.com:
OPEN
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Macey’s
- Michaels
- Meijer
- RadioShack
- Rite Aid
- Starbucks
- Walgreens
CLOSED
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart