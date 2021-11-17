Here's What Will Be Open, Closed In Portland On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here. Some major retailers will shut their doors to observe the holiday, while others will stay open for customers.

Black Friday has been starting earlier and earlier over the last decade, but some companies have pledged to close their doors on Thanksgiving. Experts have also noticed more discounted purchases happening online rather than in-stores, as well.

"More and more, consumers are choosing to shop online, not wanting to wait outside in the early morning chill with a crush of other holiday shoppers or battle over the last most-wanted item," according to BlackFriday.com. "This was happening years before, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed shoppers online more than ever in 2020."

Since stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco will be closed on the holiday, make sure you grab any last-minute items before next Thursday (November 25).

Here are all the retailers that will be opened or closed on Thanksgiving. The information comes from KSWB, BlackFriday.com, and the companies' announcements:

CLOSED

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Belk

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Petco

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

OPEN