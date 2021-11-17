Utah Billionaire Giving Away Nearly All Of His Wealth

One of Utah's wealthiest men is preparing to give away almost all of his money to help others, reported Fox 13 now. The BYU graduate has become a titan in advertising technology, and now he's committing to donate most of his wealth.

Jeff T. Green announced on Tuesday that he has signed The Giving Pledge. Green wrote:

"I will give away the vast majority of my wealth through data-driven philanthropy before or at my death. My target is more than 90 percent of my wealth. But I will also give of my time, my most precious commodity, to allocate those funds deliberately, and to be personally engaged."

Green joins hundreds of other billionaires who have already signed The Giving Pledge.

Green is the CEO and chairman of The Trade Desk and has an estimated wealth of about $6 billion. According to Forbes, that makes him the 253rd richest man in the entire world.

Green said:

"Like many people, I grew up worrying about money. At a young age I remember waiting in line with my mother for government food distributions. Until well into adulthood, I constantly worried about having enough money to make ends meet. But it was never really about the money itself. It was always about what money can do."