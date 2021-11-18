5 Denver Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout Meals

You may not feel like making a whole Thanksgiving dinner this year, and that's okay. Restaurants are here to help you.

More eateries have been prepping more holiday meal kits over the last few years. Chefs and cooks prepare the meal for you, and all you have to do is heat and serve. Some may have a few extra steps, but it's much better than making everything from scratch!

We picked out five Denver restaurants you should keep in mind if you plan on ordering a Thanksgiving dinner. Decide soon -- some of their deadlines are coming up quick!

Edible Beats

Deadline to order: Sunday, November 21.

Pickup or delivery: Tuesday, November 23 or Wednesday, November 24.

For just $48 per person, you can get turkey prepared two ways (roasted breast and pulled confit dark meat with gravy), marbled rye stuffing, cranberry relish, Brussels sprouts, and kale chopped salad. You also have to choose your potato dish and veggie side. Wine, homemade pies, and extra sides are available as add-ons.

Click here to order.