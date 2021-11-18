5 Denver Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout Meals
By Zuri Anderson
November 18, 2021
You may not feel like making a whole Thanksgiving dinner this year, and that's okay. Restaurants are here to help you.
More eateries have been prepping more holiday meal kits over the last few years. Chefs and cooks prepare the meal for you, and all you have to do is heat and serve. Some may have a few extra steps, but it's much better than making everything from scratch!
We picked out five Denver restaurants you should keep in mind if you plan on ordering a Thanksgiving dinner. Decide soon -- some of their deadlines are coming up quick!
Edible Beats
Deadline to order: Sunday, November 21.
Pickup or delivery: Tuesday, November 23 or Wednesday, November 24.
For just $48 per person, you can get turkey prepared two ways (roasted breast and pulled confit dark meat with gravy), marbled rye stuffing, cranberry relish, Brussels sprouts, and kale chopped salad. You also have to choose your potato dish and veggie side. Wine, homemade pies, and extra sides are available as add-ons.
Click here to order.
Urban Farmer Denver
Deadline to order: Tuesday, November 23.
Pickup: Thursday, November 25.
A meal for two costs $110, and the $300 option serves six to eight people. The bundle comes with a Colorado-raised turkey, housemade cranberry-orange marmalade, red potatoes, yams, Brussel sprouts, cornbread stuffing with bacon and dried fruit, turkey jus, and pumpkin pie.
Click here to order.
Vesper
Pickup: Wednesday, November 24.
Here me out -- what if you had some burgers for Thanksgiving? You can score Vesper's famous cheese-stuffed burgers with buns and caramelized onions for $9 per person. Add-ons include waffle fries, tater tots, coleslaw, beer, and cocktails.
Click here to order.
Let's do Thanksgiving the way we actually want it. Our famous Juicy D burger (cheese stuffed into the patty so you get a...Posted by Vesper Lounge on Saturday, November 13, 2021
Bistro Vendome
Deadline to order: Friday, November 19.
Pickup: Wednesday, November 23 or Thursday, November 24.
Want to take a French route for dinner this year? Look no further than Bistro Vendome, which are offering many options for both appetizers and entrees. Your choices for the main course include boeuf bourguignon, confit de canard or canard a l'orange. Pumpkin crème brûlée and apple-cinnamon pain perdu are available for dessert.
Click here to order.
Vital Roots
Calling all vegans! This restaurant will have everything you need to have for a vegan, gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner. The meal will come with roasted acorn squash, cranberry-orange chutney, cauliflower mashed potatoes, celery root gravy, roasted veggies, cornbread with maple "butter," sweet potato pumpkin pie, and more. You can add on pies, cocktails, extra sides, and more! Starts at $36 per person.
Click here to order.