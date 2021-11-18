Texas Is One Of the Top States That Californians Are Fleeing To

By Ginny Reese

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It seems that there has been a "mass exodus" from California in recent years, with priced rising and industries shutting down. Whether that's completely accurate or not, there does seem to be more people moving out of California than ever, and they're pouring into other states.

Stacker recently released a list of the top 30 states that Californians are moving to the most. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of where people in California are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from California in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most."

The top state on the list is Texas. The state landed at number one on the list. According to the website, about 82,235 Californians relocated to Texas in 2019.

Here are the top 30 states that Californians are relocating to, according to Stacker:

  1. Texas
  2. Arizona
  3. Nevada
  4. Washington
  5. Oregon
  6. Colorado
  7. Florida
  8. New York
  9. North Carolina
  11. Idaho
  12. Virginia
  13. Georgia
  14. Illinois
  15. Pennsylvania
  16. Ohio
  17. Tennessee
  18. Massachussets
  19. Hawaii
  20. Maryland
  21. New Jersey
  22. Michigan
  23. Missouri
  24. South Carolina
  25. Oklahoma
  26. Indiana
  27. Wisconsin
  28. Minnesota
  29. New Mexico
  30. Iowa

Click here to check out the full list.

