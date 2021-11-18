This Texas County Is Among The Laziest In America

Exercise is a great way to improve physical and mental health. But, some states are struggling to get up and moving. And let's be honest, being lazy is just a lot easier sometimes.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the laziest counties in America. The website states, "Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Tempo identified the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."

One county in Texas made the list. Lamar County, Texas came in at number 32. 40.7 percent of adults don't exercise in that county, and there is a 34.2 percent adult obesity rate. 15.7 percent of adults have diabetes and 21.9 percent of adults are reporting being in poor or fair health.

According to the list, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:

Praire County, AR Dallas County, AR Nevada county, AR Mingo Co, WV Sharkey County, MS Tippah County, MS Ashley County, AR Franklin County, VA Dixie County, FL Tillman County, OK

Click here for the full list.