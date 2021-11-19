3 Portland Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout Meals

You may not feel like making a whole Thanksgiving dinner this year, and that's okay. Restaurants are here to help you.

More eateries have been prepping more holiday meal kits over the last few years. Chefs and cooks prepare the meal for you, and all you have to do is heat and serve. Some may have a few extra steps, but it's much better than making everything from scratch!

We picked out three Portland restaurants you should keep in mind if you plan on ordering a Thanksgiving dinner. Decide soon -- some of their deadlines are coming up quick!

Magna Kusina

Deadline to order: Sunday, November 21

Pickup or delivery: Thursday, November 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want some Filipino flair, look no further than Magna Kusina. The Everything But the Bird deal includes several delicious offerings, such as pancit palabok malabon (noodles, shrimp, eggs, more), crab fat fried rice, mushroom adobo, a couple of vegan dishes, and more. You can add a gluten-free dessert for $32, too, such as ube cheesecake and pumpkin spice bibinka rice cake.

