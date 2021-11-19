3 Portland Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout Meals
By Zuri Anderson
November 19, 2021
You may not feel like making a whole Thanksgiving dinner this year, and that's okay. Restaurants are here to help you.
More eateries have been prepping more holiday meal kits over the last few years. Chefs and cooks prepare the meal for you, and all you have to do is heat and serve. Some may have a few extra steps, but it's much better than making everything from scratch!
We picked out three Portland restaurants you should keep in mind if you plan on ordering a Thanksgiving dinner. Decide soon -- some of their deadlines are coming up quick!
Magna Kusina
Deadline to order: Sunday, November 21
Pickup or delivery: Thursday, November 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you want some Filipino flair, look no further than Magna Kusina. The Everything But the Bird deal includes several delicious offerings, such as pancit palabok malabon (noodles, shrimp, eggs, more), crab fat fried rice, mushroom adobo, a couple of vegan dishes, and more. You can add a gluten-free dessert for $32, too, such as ube cheesecake and pumpkin spice bibinka rice cake.
Click here for ordering instructions.
Verdigris
Pickup: Thursday, November 25 between 2 and 6 p.m.
Verdigris' amazing Thanksgiving meal comes with roasted turkey breast, braised turkey leg, cranberry compote, mushroom gravy, foccacia stuffing, Brussel sprouts, chocolate hazelnut layer cake, and more. This pack costs $100 per person.
Call 503-894-8125 to place your order. Available while supplies last.
NORR Kitchen
Pickup: Thursday, November 25 at noon.
This decadent Thanksgiving meal feeds four to six people and costs $425. It comes with a slow-roasted turkey, Parkerhouse rolls, butter-whipped potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, green bean and mushroom casserole, cornbread stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry marmalade, and your choice between pumpkin and pecan pie. Add on a cheese and charcuterie board for an extra $50.
Call 503-941-0407 to order. Available while supplies last.