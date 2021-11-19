Here's Where To Get Indiana's Tastiest Cookie

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie. The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD, the best cookie in New Mexico is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Amelia's in Indianapolis.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"This is not a chocolate chip cookie as you know it: Amelia's version is soft in the middle, crunchy along the outside and is the perfect combination of sweet and salty as it's finished with a delicate sprinkling of sea salt. What's more, it's made with browned butter, which adds another layer of flavour and a beautiful dark colour. The bakery's excellent bread selection is also popular."

