Nevada Is One Of The Top States That Californians Are Fleeing To

It seems that there has been a "mass exodus" from California in recent years, with priced rising and industries shutting down. Whether that's completely accurate or not, there does seem to be more people moving out of California than ever, and they're pouring into other states.

Stacker recently released a list of the top 30 states that Californians are moving to the most. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of where people in California are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from California in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most."

One of the top states is Nevada. The state landed at number three on the list. According to the website, about 47,322 Californians relocated to Nevada in 2019.

Here are the top 30 states that Californians are relocating to, according to Stacker:

Texas Arizona Nevada Washington Oregon Colorado Florida New York North Carolina New York Idaho Virginia Georgia Illinois Pennsylvania Ohio Tennessee Massachussets Hawaii Maryland New Jersey Michigan Missouri South Carolina Oklahoma Indiana Wisconsin Minnesota New Mexico Iowa

Click here to check out the full list.