Three Missouri Counties Are Among The Laziest In America

Exercise is the best way to improve your mental and physical health. During the pandemic, some people decided to become more active while others put exercise on the backburner.

With that, more areas in the country have become lazier. So, 24/7 Wall St. set out to find which counties in America are the laziest.

"Though the importance of physical activity is well established, over 55 million American adults lead completely sedentary lifestyles. Physical inactivity accounts for about one in every 10 premature deaths in the U.S. and also has broader social costs — presenting an estimated $117 billion burden on the health care system annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

To find America's laziest counties, 24/7 Wall St. used data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program to find "the 50 least physically active counties in the United States."

The list doesn't mean that everyone in each county is lazy. Most counties on this list account for the lack of exercising opportunities.

"For many residents of the counties on this list, a lack of regular physical exercise is partially attributable to limited opportunities. In each of the 50 least active U.S. counties, the share of the population living in close proximity to places to exercise, like parks or recreational facilities, is below the 84.2% national average. In the majority of these counties, less than half the population have access to such places."

So, which Missouri counties are considered the laziest in America?

No. 11: Dunklin County

No. 16: New Madrid County

No. 21: Mississippi County

According to the report, here are the top ten laziest counties in America:

Prairie County, Arkansas Dallas County, Arkansas Nevada County, Arkansas Mingo Co, West Virginia Sharkey County, Mississippi Tippah County, Mississippi Ashley County, Arkansas Franklin County, Virginia Dixie County, Florida Tillman County, Oklahoma

To see the laziest counties in America, click here.