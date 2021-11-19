Utah Man Finds Stolen SUV And Watches It Get Stolen Again Seconds Later

One Utah man has been looking out for his stolen SUV, and he finally found it early Friday morning, reported KSL. But as luck would have it, he watched it get stolen again just moments later.

The series of unfortunate events began around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when police were called. The man told police he had located and was following his stolen BMX X5 that had been taken on Thursday. The owner followed his vehicle to the area of 3350 South and 4350 West.

The driver of the SUV parked the car in front of a residence and got into another car before driving away. Police spotted the vehicle that the driver got into and followed it, starting a police chase. The chase eventually winded down after it reached unsafe speeds of over 100 mph.

Officers headed back to the owner of the SUV, only to find that it had been stolen once again. The SUV owner said that while he was watching the scene, he saw another person get into the vehicle and drive away.

Police spotted the SUV and began another chase. The driver eventually pulled over and surrendered. A man in his mid-20s was arrested and expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail once questioning is finished.